Voting for Naidu means bidding adieu to welfare schemes: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reiterated that the people will lose all the benefits of welfare schemes, if TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is voted to power.

He said: “All the welfare schemes will become ‘Govinda Govinda’ (withdrawn).”

While addressing election rallies at Chodavaram, P Gannavaram and Ponnur Assembly constituencies, Jagan pointed out after the bifurcation of the State, Hyderabad was supposed to be the joint capital for 10 years, allowing the Andhra Pradesh government to administer the State from there.

However, due to Naidu’s involvement in cash for vote case, Andhra Pradesh lost that as well, he added.

He observed that though the people of the State witnessed Visakhapatnam’s promising future, Naidu overlooked it and proposed to establish the capital elsewhere in Amaravati.

“People trusted Naidu that he will get Special Category Status to the State, but he compromised on it with the BJP at the Centre. If you vote for Naidu, all the schemes that are now in implementation in the State will be discontinued,” he said.

Noting that people who believe in Naidu will lose all benefits, he showed the pamphlet of TDP’s 2014 promises, which were not fulfilled. He also highlighted the unkept promises of TDP like unemployment dole of Rs 2,000, farm loan waiver of Rs 87,612 crore, Rs 14,205 crore loan waiver for DWCRA groups and others.

He said: “People voted for Naidu in 2014 trusting that he will keep his promises, but what happened after the elections? Govinda Govinda…,” Jagan quipped.

“Naidu ruled as chief minister for 14 years, but can anyone recall even one good thing he had done? Do you remember any of his schemes?” he asked the gathering.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by his government, Jagan said, “I deposited Rs 2.70 lakh crore through DBT without the beneficiaries having to pay any bribes. But what did Naidu do during his regime apart from looting the State. If Naidu pays you money for votes, take it since the money is ours, but everyone should think before voting.”

“If you want to change the future of the poor and continue all the welfare schemes, vote for the fan symbol and make it win all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 MP seats,” the YSRC president said.

Likening the upcoming elections to the Kurukshetra battle, he said the elections are being fought between the poor and a habitual liar that Naidu is.

“He failed to fulfil even one of the promises he made, whereas I can confidently say I have accomplished 99% of the promises made in the manifesto.”

“I am fighting against the opposition alliance led by Chandrababu Naidu, his “foster son” Pawan Kalyan, along with them a party which has a vote bank smaller than NOTA numbers – Chandrababu’s Congress,” the CM said.

Naidu is desperate to defeat the YSRC since the government has disbursed benefits to all sections of society and provided welfare measures like supporting 53 lakh mothers to help them send their children to school through the Amma Vodi scheme, Jagan said.

“We have all seen how Naidu has disregarded the manifesto from 2014. Since he can’t claim a single accomplishment, he is hurling abuses at me. He calls me a ‘bacha’ (child). The ‘bacha’ is contesting in all constituencies all alone relying on the State’s progress,” Jagan said and ridiculed the Naidu for taking the help of the other parties by striking an alliance with them.