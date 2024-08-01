Andhra's Manginapudi Beach to be a tourist attraction soon

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise, Kollu Ravindra, has announced that a master plan is being drawn up to develop Manginapudi Beach (Machilipatnam Beach) into a well-facilitated tourist centre. He assured that steps are being taken to make the beach fully accessible to the public soon.

He visited Manginapudi Beach along with officials to discuss the master plan for its development on Wednesday. He recalled that during the TDP government administration from 2014-2019, significant development works were carried out, including the main road to Manginapudi Beach, internal roads, and the beautification of surrounding areas. However, he said the subsequent YSRC government neglected to continue development efforts.

Ravindra emphasised that all conditions are favourable for developing the beach as a tourist centre. He said following the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (UIDC) is preparing a master plan to develop the beach in all aspects.

The minister highlighted their goal to provide a pleasant environment for visitors by establishing complete infrastructure. This includes necessary arrangements for managing resorts, water sports, and other activities through private partnerships on the beach. He also mentioned plans to install electric lights and enhance security, extending the visiting hours of the beach. Additionally, floating ropes and security personnel will be arranged to prevent any accidents for visitors.

The minister assured that once the master plan is prepared and the necessary funds are allocated, steps will be taken to make the beach fully accessible to the public within three to six months.