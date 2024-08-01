Diverted funds of co-ops will be recovered: Andhra agriculture minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu has said the state government will recover the funds of cooperative societies, which were illegally diverted by the previous YSRC regime.

He held a review meeting with APCOB officials at his camp office in Tekkali of Srikakulam district on Wednesday. The minister said it came to his notice that the officials themselves had secured loans on benami names. He stressed the need to cleanse the entire system and bring all cooperative societies online.

“A system should be in place so that farmers are able to get loans within a day,” he said, and directed the officials to initiate measures in this regard. He urged them to facilitate loans to the farmers by interlinking their Aadhaar cards with Mee Bhoomi, EC and E Crop.

An action plan will be implemented to provide Rs 38.7 crore to farmers through cooperative societies from APCOB-DCCBs. The officials should ensure that farmers are not subjected to any inconvenience in getting loans, he said.

Besides crop loans, the Agriculture Minister wanted the officials and bankers to focus on providing long-term loans to farmers. The people should be educated on Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), he said.