Ex-Finance Minister slams Andhra government for opting for vote on account

VIJAYAWADA: Former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has criticised the TDP-led coalition for taking the ordinance route for a vote-on-account Budget contrary to the tradition of placing budget for the full year for any newly formed government.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former minister said, normally when the general elections to the Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place during the financial year, a vote on account budget for the period up to the date of formation of the new Government is passed.

Otherwise, a vote on account budget is passed only in exceptional circumstances like that of the Covid-19 pandemic which makes convening of the Assembly impossible. Seeking to know the reason for delay in introducing budget, he questioned if the government was uncertain about the availability of funds to fulfil the tall promises of Super Six.

Buggana asked whether the government is going back on its promises like unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed youth, three gas cylinders free of cost to every household, free bus travel to women, and implementation of Talliki Vandanam programme.

“Before elections, the NDA alleged that the debt burden on AP has risen to Rs 14 lakh crore. While placing the budget for the full year, the government has to lay before the House, statements providing the details of the debts. This, however, would not reach Rs 14 lakh crore,’’ Buggana said.

Taking the ordinance route for passing bills is normal when the House is not in session but since the TDP alliance came to power, two sessions of Assembly took place, and the State has taken the detour as the vote on account has to be passed by July 31, he said.