Fintech Incubation Centre inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Fintech Council of India (FCI) Board Member Dr Srinivasan inaugurated the Fintech Incubation Centre, where the first-ever state-of-the-art Fintech Lab is being established, at KL University on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the financial technology in 2024 is creating new job opportunities and projects not only for the financial sector but for every sector, from consumers to financial institutions and new entrants.

KL University vice-chancellor Dr Parthasarathi Varma emphasised that Fintech offers many opportunities for governments, from making their financial systems more efficient and competitive to broadening access to financial services, thereby creating new jobs for B.Tech graduates.

In this connection, around 405 B.Tech students from the KL University have been awarded the most credible Professional Certificate and Badge of the World Fintech Council for excellence, along with internships in various fintech cohorts offered by the Fintech Council of India.