VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to roll out new policies in five sectors - Industries, MSMEs, Food Processing, Textiles, and Electronics, IT and Cloud - in the next 100 days.

Instructing officials to create a favourable atmosphere for attracting investments through better policies, Naidu said the new policies should focus on turning the state into a hub for green hydrogen and green energy.

During a meeting held at the state Secretariat to review the Industries Department, the Chief Minister also asked officials to prepare proposals to set up industrial clusters at Kuppam in Chittoor district, Moolapeta in Srikakulam district, Lepakshi in Sri Sathya Sai district, Donakonda or Pamuru in Prakasam district, and seek the Central government’s approval for the same. Further, he advised them to set up units for electronics, pharma, food processing and hardware in these clusters.

He took stock of the progress of Krishnapatnam, Nakkapalli, Orvakal and Kopparthy industrial nodes and also enquired about the status of the bulk drug park, which is set to come up at Nakkapalli with an estimated cost of Rs 11,542 crore, the Rs 60,000 crore NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub and the BPCL refinery.

Pointing out that investment agreements to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore were inked under the TDP regime from 2014 to 2019, Naidu said the investors withdrew their proposal because of policies adopted by the previous YSRC government.

Underscoring the need to instil confidence among the investors, he directed officials to hold consultations with investors, who reneged from investing in the state.