Probe illegal mining of minerals: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to collect the evidence with regard to the irregularities that took place in mining of sand, silica and quartz during the previous YSRC regime.

On Wednesday, Naidu held a review meeting with the officials on the functioning of the Mines and Geology Department in the past five years.

He also took stock of the agreements with the private agencies and the irregularities and loss caused to the government in sand mining in the past five years.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that as against the 24% growth rate achieved during 2014-19 was declined to 7% during 2019-24 causing a loss of Rs 9,750 crore to the exchequer due to the erratic policies and other irregularities in the previous regime.

They further informed that the private agencies did not pay Rs 1,025 crore to the government and cases were registered against them.

Asserting that the government is committed to implementing the free sand policy as promised, the Chief Minister said people can take sand after paying the charges for excavation, seigniorage and transport charges.

Making it clear that sand should not be a burden to the people, he asked the officials to think about implementation of a sand policy through the staff of village secretariats and panchayat offices.

“The government is not aspiring to generate any revenue through sand. Its intention is to create a mechanism to supply sand to the people without giving scope for any irregularities,” he averred.