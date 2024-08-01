Skill scam: Andhra Pradesh HC issues notice to Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home), and directed them to file a counter with full details about the media conference on the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The court also directed former Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and former CID chief N Sanjay to file a counter with full details. The case hearing was adjourned to September 25.

In 2023, AP United Forum for RTI Campaign president S Satyanarayana filed a public interest litigation seeking court orders for restraining Sudhakar Reddy and Sanjay from revealing any details pertaining to the skill development scam or any other case.

The court then asked the petitioner to submit a translated copy of the media conference, which was in Telugu. Accordingly, the translated copy of the media conference was submitted to the court.

Hearing the PIL again on Wednesday, the court directed the concerned to file a counter with full details.