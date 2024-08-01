Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms, lightning likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted the district administrations.
Lightning picture used for representative purposes only.
Lightning picture used for representative purposes only.(File Photo | PTI)
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the state on Thursday.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the state for the same period.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted the district administrations.

People in low-lying areas were advised to be on alert and call toll-free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 in case of emergencies. A few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded in Komarada of Parvathipuram Manyam district, followed by 4 cm in Macherla of Palnadu district, 3 cm in Kunavaram of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Chintalapudi of Eluru district and Mangalagir of Guntur district.

APSDMA
IMD alert
Andhra pradesh thunderstorm

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com