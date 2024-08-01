Thunderstorms, lightning likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the state on Thursday.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the state for the same period.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted the district administrations.

People in low-lying areas were advised to be on alert and call toll-free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 in case of emergencies. A few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded in Komarada of Parvathipuram Manyam district, followed by 4 cm in Macherla of Palnadu district, 3 cm in Kunavaram of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Chintalapudi of Eluru district and Mangalagir of Guntur district.