YSRC MP presents ‘Call of the Gir’ to PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani on Wednesday presented the first copy of his new book ‘Call of the Gir’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi. The Prime Minister received the book, and met Nathwani’s family and exchanged pleasantries.

Nathwani has dedicated the book to the Prime Minister for being the visionary behind ‘Project Lion and Lion@2047: Vision for Amrit Kaal’. The book contains a message from the Prime Minister.

During their conversation, the Prime Minister enquired about the status of tourism in Gir and emphasised the need to increase the infrastructure so as to attract foreign tourists. Forestation of the periphery around Gir sanctuary is the need of the hour, he said.

‘Call of the Gir’ is Nathwani’s second coffee table book. It is published by QUIGNOG. In 2017, Nathwani wrote ‘Gir Lions: Pride of Gujarat’.

Nathwani thanked the Prime Minister for accepting the book. “It is a proud moment for me that Narendra Modi had a close look at the book. Narendra Modi, previously as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and now as the Prime Minister of India, has done a lot for the conservation and protection of the Asiatic Lion in Gir,’’ the MP added.