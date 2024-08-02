Andhra CM Naidu highlights Srisailam Reservoir's promise for Rayalaseema's Prosperity

NANDYALL: Srisailam reservoir brimming with steady inflows in July itself is an indication of good days for Rayalaseema region, observed Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the irrigation project on Thursday.

After giving ‘Jala Harati’ to River Krishna, which was gushing from 10 gates of the spillway at the Srisailam project, Naidu said people have blessed him and his coalition in the elections, and now Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy has blessed the State with good rains and steady inflows.

Stating that water is the most vital element for wealth creation, he said, “Once we address the water problem permanently and create irrigation resources, the State will have no food security issues. Our goal is to provide irrigation water to every acre in the State. I promise to transform Rayalaseema into Rathanalaseema (heaven of wealth).”

Recalling the efforts taken by former chief minister NT Rama Rao, Naidu said, “Our party founder NT Rama Rao had initiated first steps to make Rayalaseema drought-resistant, and started many irrigation projects in that direction. It was him, who made it clear that Telugu Ganga water will quench the thirst of Rayalaseema first and only then will go to Chennai.”

Elaborating, the Chief Minister asserted that agro-based and food processing industries can be set up with every acre of land under irrigation and added that economic prosperity can be achieved with existing infrastructure and available power.