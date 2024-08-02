Andhra CM vows to build dams at Rallapalli, Ratnagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting the previous YSRC regime for ignoring Rayalaseema on all fronts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the personal gains of its leaders were prioritised above the immediate needs of farmers of the drought-prone region.

Addressing a large gathering at Praja Vedika set up at Gundamala village in Madakasira Assembly constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday for disbursement of the social security pensions, Naidu minced no words in castigating former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Instead of spending funds on irrigation projects, that are needed most for farmers of the State, the former chief minister preferred to get his image printed on survey stones by spending Rs 700 crore,” he deplored.

Regretting that there was no revenue, except huge debts during the YSRC regime, he alleged that it turned Rayalaseema into a desert. “As promised, we are here to serve the people, and strive to make the State a zero poverty one. Keeping our promise of disbursing enhanced social security pensions, we implemented it on July 1, and a total of 97% of beneficiaries were covered on day one itself. Today, we have once again disbursed the pensions without any issues,” he asserted.