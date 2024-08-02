Andhra CM vows to build dams at Rallapalli, Ratnagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting the previous YSRC regime for ignoring Rayalaseema on all fronts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the personal gains of its leaders were prioritised above the immediate needs of farmers of the drought-prone region.
Addressing a large gathering at Praja Vedika set up at Gundamala village in Madakasira Assembly constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday for disbursement of the social security pensions, Naidu minced no words in castigating former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Instead of spending funds on irrigation projects, that are needed most for farmers of the State, the former chief minister preferred to get his image printed on survey stones by spending Rs 700 crore,” he deplored.
Regretting that there was no revenue, except huge debts during the YSRC regime, he alleged that it turned Rayalaseema into a desert. “As promised, we are here to serve the people, and strive to make the State a zero poverty one. Keeping our promise of disbursing enhanced social security pensions, we implemented it on July 1, and a total of 97% of beneficiaries were covered on day one itself. Today, we have once again disbursed the pensions without any issues,” he asserted.
Promising to construct reservoirs at Rallapalli and Ratnagiri to see to it that every acre gets irrigation water, and safe drinking water is also made available to every village, the Chief Minister said an industrial cluster will be set up at Madakasira. “This government is always answerable to the people and whatever decisions are taken by it, they will be informed to the people,” he averred.
Thanking the people of the combined Anantapur district for enabling the NDA to win all the 14 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, Naidu pointed out that of the 11 YSRC seats, seven are from Rayalaseema alone. If Rallapalli and Ratnagiri reservoirs are constructed, the water problem in the region can be permanently be resolved, he added.
Promising to upgrade Madakasira into a revenue division, he said the National Highway 7 will be linked to NH 44 along with Penukonda, Madakasira and other mandals.
63.18 lakh get pensions
More than 97% NTR Bharosa beneficiaries, that is 63.18 lakh out of out of 64.82 lakh pensioners, received their pensions at their doorsteps on the first day. Ministers local MLAs and officials took part in the disbursement of pensions