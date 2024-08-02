Andhra CM's coalition budget prioritizes medical infrastructure, Vaidya Seva schemes

VIJAYAWADA: Creation of medical infrastructure besides implementation of Vaidya Seva and Thalliki Vandanam schemes seem to get prominence in the vote-on-account budget of the coalition government led by N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Government has made grants for a revenue expenditure of Rs 6,782.02 crore for the Medical and Health Department while Rs 1,198.12 crore was earmarked for capital expenditure.

According to sources, the revenue expenditure would cover NTR Vaidya Seva and clearing dues to super-speciality hospitals.

The allocation of funds under capital expenditure covers construction of five medical colleges and improving infrastructure facilities in the existing ones. Recently, National Medical Council (NMC) has refused permission for admissions due to lack of proper facilities.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Super Speciality Hospitals Management has urged the government to clear the arrears of about Rs 2,500 crore by August 15.