Former Mines Director VG Venkata Reddy suspended for sand mining irregularities

VIJAYAWADA: Former Director of Mines and Geology (DMG) VG Venkata Reddy, who was deputed to the State from Central service, was placed under suspension on charges of alleged irregularities in sand mining during his tenure. The State government has also ordered an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against the suspended official. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued the orders to this effect on Thursday.
Venkata Reddy, a senior civilian staff officer of the Indian Coast Guard, came to Andhra Pradesh on deputation during the YSRC regime and was posted as the Director of Mines and Geology Department. He has been accused of resorting to gross violations in the Mining Department. After the TDP-led NDA government came to power, an inquiry was ordered into the irregularities.
In its report, the Industries and Commerce (Mines) Department said Venkata Reddy committed various acts of commissions, omissions, violations in operations of sand mining and in the related provisions of tenders/agreements, APMMC rules and illegal mining of sand. It was alleged that orders of NGT/Supreme Court were violated, resulting in heavy loss to State exchequer and gains to private parties.
Venkata Reddy asked not to leave Amaravati headquarters
On the basis of the report, the government decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Venkata Reddy under the provisions of the Central Civil Services (CCA) rules, 1965 and placed him under suspension. The government also ordered the ACB Director General to examine the allegations and take necessary action.
The State government also initiated disciplinary action against Venkata Reddy on charges of violating agreement conditions in Mines and Minerals and Sand operations carried out by private agencies during the last three years from May 2021 to June 2024 and violating orders of NGT and Supreme Court.
Venkata Reddy’s headquarters will be in Amaravati for the period during which the order is in force. The officer has been instructed not to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.