Former Mines Director VG Venkata Reddy suspended for sand mining irregularities

VIJAYAWADA: Former Director of Mines and Geology (DMG) VG Venkata Reddy, who was deputed to the State from Central service, was placed under suspension on charges of alleged irregularities in sand mining during his tenure. The State government has also ordered an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against the suspended official. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued the orders to this effect on Thursday.

Venkata Reddy, a senior civilian staff officer of the Indian Coast Guard, came to Andhra Pradesh on deputation during the YSRC regime and was posted as the Director of Mines and Geology Department. He has been accused of resorting to gross violations in the Mining Department. After the TDP-led NDA government came to power, an inquiry was ordered into the irregularities.

In its report, the Industries and Commerce (Mines) Department said Venkata Reddy committed various acts of commissions, omissions, violations in operations of sand mining and in the related provisions of tenders/agreements, APMMC rules and illegal mining of sand. It was alleged that orders of NGT/Supreme Court were violated, resulting in heavy loss to State exchequer and gains to private parties.