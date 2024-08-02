KGBV girl delivers stillborn in washroom in Ongole

ONGOLE: A teenage girl studying Intermediate first year at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kothapatnam mandal allegedly gave birth to a stillborn baby boy in the washroom on Wednesday. The girl is said to be staying in the KGBV hostel for the past two months.

It was stated that the girl complained of stomach pain and went to the washroom. When she did not return to the classroom for a long time, her classmates informed the matter to the KGBV authorities.

The girl was rushed to Ongole RIMS. However, the KGBV authorities said they were not aware of the girl’s pregnancy.

DEO D Subhadra visited the KGBV, and enquired about the incident. Kothapatnam CI Jagadish and Chimakurthy CI Subba Rao also visited the KGBV to probe the incident. Later, they also visited RIMS. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, Chimakurthy police registered a case. It is suspected that the girl might have been deceived by someone from her own village. “We will soon identify the person responsible for the girl’s pregnancy,” he said.