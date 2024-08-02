UAE Ambassador highlighted Andhra's importance in UAE-India partnership

VIJAYAWADA: UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali emphasised the importance of Andhra Pradesh in the UAE-India strategic partnership, calling for increased people-to-people, economic, and investment engagement. The UAE Embassy in Delhi, in collaboration with the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) and the Government of AP, held an economic and investment roundtable in Vijayawada on Thursday.

“It is essential to elevate economic and investment collaboration between the UAE and AP. The participation of over 10 major UAE companies at this roundtable underscores the significance of AP and the UAE’s commitment to supporting the State government’s ambitious investment and development agendas,” said Alshaali, co-chairing the meeting with Minister for Industries TG Bharath. He highlighted that enhancing air connectivity between the UAE and AP is crucial for boosting people-to-people engagement and direct investment. It was noted that UAE carriers could operate up to 35 direct flights per week to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati, increasing passenger traffic to Andhra Pradesh’s airports by over 5,00,000 annually.

These direct air links would not only provide greater consumer choice and economic opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh but also strengthen the State’s position as a key regional and international aviation hub.