Visakhapatnam ranks 13th among India's most polluted cities under NCAP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is ranked 13 among the top 30 cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in India with the highest average concentration of PM10 (particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less) for the financial year 2023-2024.

Rajamahendravaram and Vizianagaram also join the 131 non-attainment cities under NCAP. This was stated on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh in Rajya Sabha.

He was replying to a question raised by YSRC member Parimal Nathwani, who wanted know the 20 most polluted cities in the country and the steps taken by the Government to check the increasing pollution levels during the last five years. The Minister said out of the 131 cities, 95 showed a reduction in annual PM10 concentrations compared to the baseline year of 2017-18.

The air quality level in Visakhapatnam is generally acceptable but there may be health concerns for sensitive individuals as per the indicators. As for Rajamahendravaram and Vizianagaram, they are in “moderate” category.

The MoS said 13 cities in Andhra Pradesh are among the 131 identified under the NCAP for air quality improvement.

These include Vizianagaram, ranked (98) Eluru, Srikakulam, and Guntur further down, followed by Vijayawada and Anantapur stand at 113 and 115 positions.

Chittoor, Kurnool, Ongole, and Nellore follow with Kadapa being placed at 128 with lowest concentration among cities of the State. As many as 18 cities achieved the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM10, in the financial year 2023-24.