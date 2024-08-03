Andhra Pradesh government will honour organ donors and support their kin: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised the importance of organ donation by raising public awareness for this noble cause and highlighted the State’s initiatives in this regard. Speaking as the chief guest at an organ donation awareness conference organised by Jeevandan Trust at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetraiah Kalaa Kshetram on Friday, he said organ donation allows us to achieve a form of immortality as the donated organs serve the needy beyond our lifetime.

He pointed out the urgent need for increased organ donations, citing the gap between demand and supply. In AP, nearly 3,800 patients are in organ transplant waiting lists, with only 283 recorded donors over the last nine years. Nationally, over 5,00,000 people die every year for want of organ transplantation, as only 2 to 3%of the required donations are met.

Regarding State initiatives, he announced that the government will honour donors with official recognition and support their families by providing transportation and financial assistance for last rites. The awareness programme aims to debunk myths surrounding organ donation and streamline the process.

“Let us come together to promote organ donation and ensure that every life saved contributes to a healthier and more compassionate society,” he urged.

He criticised the previous administration for leaving unpaid dues and inadequate infrastructure, which have hindered progress in the health sector. MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao highlighted the efforts to raise awareness about eye donation and the need to expand this to organ donation.

Earlier, a walkathon was organised, highlighting community engagement in organ donation.