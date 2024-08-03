Coastal Andhra Pradesh likely to receive above normal rainfall in August

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre has predicted above normal rainfall in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, while North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) is expected to receive normal to below normal rainfall in August.

In July, the State received normal rainfall, with a total of 149 mm, a 14% increase from the average of 131.1 mm. However, four districts in Rayalaseema recorded deficit rainfall, and one recorded large deficit. Anantapur recorded a large deficit of 22.3 mm rainfall, while Annamayya received 52.8 mm rainfall, Kurnool 55.1 mm, Sri Sathya Sai 48 mm and YSR Kadapa 52.3 mm. According to the IMD forecast, isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are likely to occur over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema in the next five days. Strong surface winds are expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.