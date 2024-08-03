Supply nine hours of power to ryots in daytime: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to initiate steps to supply nine hours of quality power to farmers during daytime hours, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked them to improve capacity of the existing feeders and also to arrange special feeders for the same.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the Energy department officials at the Secretariat on Friday.

During the meeting, Naidu said that priority would have to be given for solar power production in the State and asked the officials to come up with plans in that direction.

He wanted them to ensure production and supply of electricity as per the demand and to take steps towards producing the power at less expenditure.

After weighing up different aspects of the power production, such as expenditure on unit energy, capital spent on purchase of power from other grids, Naidu asked the energy officials to prepare an action plan for maximum utilisation of different subsidies being extended by the Centre for power generation.

While enquiring the officials about the status of thermal, hydro, solar and wind energy projects and those which would be operational soon, the CM directed officials formulate plans on battery energy storage system.

Earlier, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand explained to the Chief Minister about the power production and other issues through a PowerPoint presentation.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, CMO Secretary AV Rajamouli, APGENCO Managing Director Chakradhar Babu and other officials were present.

‘97.54% of pensions disbursed in one day’

CM Naidu has expressed immense satisfaction over the distribution of social security pensions to the tune of Rs 2,737 crore to 64 lakh beneficiaries, about 97.54%, in the State at their doorstep on the first day of the month. “I congratulate the staff and all the officials who took part in the distribution of pensions,” Naidu posted on X