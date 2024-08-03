Tiger population in Andhra Pradesh increases to 87 in 2023-24

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a positive development, the latest Phase-IV monitoring report revealed that tiger population in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 87 in financial year 2023-2024. This marks a significant increase from the previous year’s count of 63, as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) 2022 report.

While the NTCA conducts estimations every four years, Phase-IV is an annual exercise that counts the tiger population each year. The tiger population in Andhra Pradesh has been on an upward trajectory, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the State forest staff, officials said.

According to the ‘Status of Tigers, Co-predators, and Prey in 2022’ report by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the State was home to 95 tigers in 2006. The number declined to 72 in 2010 and further plummeted to 68 in 2014. Thanks to concerted conservation initiatives from the Forest Department, which managed to reverse this trend, resulting in a population rebound to 48 tigers in 2018 and 63 in 2022.

Andhra Pradesh is home to the country’s largest tiger reserve, the Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), which plays a crucial role in these conservation efforts. The State Forest Department, with assistance from the Chenchu tribes, has implemented measures such as studying tiger movements, improving habitats, and enhancing protection to support the positive trend in the tiger population.

However, conservation efforts face challenges from the irresponsible behaviour of pilgrims and tourists who litter the reserve with plastic waste and liquor bottles. To address the issue, the NSTR team initiated the “Mana Srisailam - Clean and Green Srisailam” programme. This initiative employs local community members as plastic pickers to maintain the cleanliness in the forest.

To ensure proper disposal, the plastic waste is standardised for collection, segregation, baling, transportation, and recycling into new products, thereby preventing unscientific disposal and burning of waste.