Vamsi in US, aide held for attack on TDP office

VIJAYAWADA: Police have intensified their investigation into the attack on TDP office in Gannavaram of Krishna district during the previous YSRC government. One of the prime suspects, former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi had left for the United States, Krishna police declared on Friday.

In a significant development, the police have arrested Vamsi’s main follower Yusuf Pathan, who is suspected to be a key player in the attack, in Hyderabad.

So far, police have arrested 18 individuals in connection with the case and named Vamsi as the 71st accused as there were allegations that YSRC supporters caused the disruption at his instigation.