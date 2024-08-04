Andhra Pradesh: IIT Madras team inspects Iconic Towers in water

VIJAYAWADA: An expert team from IIT Madras visited Amaravati on Saturday to inspect the under construction Iconic Towers designed for the State Secretariat and HoD buildings, and the High Court, which were initiated during 2014-19.

These structures were submerged in water due to no activity during the previous dispensation. Now, the foundation of these structures resemble lakes. The team examined the sun-dried and rain-soaked structures, including the raft foundations of the towers, which were constructed from a depth of 10 metres below the ground level.

The inspection was carried out using a boat, supported by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel equipped with life jackets and other protective gear. One of the engineers noted that the structures were submerged in 0.75 TMC water, and iron rods were heavily rusted.

IIT team to submit report on Iconic Towers

In 2018, the then TDP-led NDA government called for tenders to construct five Iconic Towers with 40 to 45 floors for the Secretariat and offices of HoDs at a cost of nearly `2,200 crore. The proposed CMO was a 45-floor structure, while the HoD buildings would have 40 floors.

The team comprising structural, material and soil engineers, conducted inspections at the towers in their respective areas.

After a thorough study, they will submit a report to the State government and the APCRDA on the strength of the structures and the condition of the materials. The State government will decide on the future course of action after getting the report from the team of experts.

A team from IIT Hyderabad visited the residential complexes for MLAs and MLCs in Amaravati on Friday to assess the strength of structures and materials.

The team reported that iron bars in the NGO residential complexes were heavily rusted, besides significant cracks in the pillars of the HoD bungalows.

The expert team advised the CRDA to conduct non-destructive and core cutting tests, along with soil tests to assess the strength of these buildings.