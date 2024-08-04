Classical dance world mourns the demise of Yamini Krishnamurthy

TIRUPATI: The world of classical dance is in mourning following the passing of Mungara Yamini Krishnamurthy, a revered exponent of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. Born on December 20, 1940, in Madanapalle, Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Yamini Krishnamurthy was known for her exceptional skill and contributions to Indian classical dance.

Raised in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, Krishnamurthy began her illustrious career with a debut performance in 1957 in Madras. Over the decades, she became a pivotal figure in both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, two of India’s most cherished classical dance forms. Her role as an ambassador of Kuchipudi was particularly noteworthy, and she was honoured as the Asthana Nartaki at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), reflecting her significant role in preserving and promoting the dance forms.

Her influence extended beyond performance. She was the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, acknowledging her unparalleled contribution to the art. Additionally, she was honoured with the Natya Shastra Award by the Shambhavi School of Dance, further cementing her status as a classical dance luminary.

Paramkusam Sarath Chandra, a Doordarshan A-Grade artiste, expressed profound grief at her passing, highlighting her exceptional impact on the classical dance community.

“Her dedication and artistry have left an indelible mark on the classical dance world. She was not only a brilliant performer but also a mentor who shaped the careers of many dancers. We were inspired by her dedication towards the art form and learnt many lessons from her dance. She was an inspiration for many such dancers across the globe. Her commitment to education and her ability to inspire young talent were integral to her legacy,” said Paramkusam Sarath Chandra.

In 1980, Yamini Krishnamurthy established the Yamini School of Dance in Hauz Khas, New Delhi, where she dedicated herself to teaching and nurturing the next generation of dancers.