New Education Policy fosters creativity and integrates values: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised the importance of using the mother tongue as the medium of instruction at the primary level, as suggested by the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He criticised the previous YSRC government for damaging the education system in the State.

Speaking at a two-day national seminar on NEP implementation and challenges in higher education, the minister stated that earlier policymakers had a colonial mindset, drafting curriculums that limited the potential of the youth.

He noted that the NEP fosters creativity and integrates Indian values during his address as the chief guest at the seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) and the School of Planning and Architecture.

He also analysed the drawbacks of previous education policies, mentioning that the 1986 policy introduced by Rajiv Gandhi was not fully implemented, and the 2009 Yashpal committee’s emphasis on English was flawed.

He accused the previous government of inflating costs on centrally funded projects.

ABRSM National Joint General Secretary G Laxman discussed the policy’s four-year development process, highlighting its focus on multidisciplinary education and research.

He called for improvements in State government schools to provide quality education to poor and middle-class students and urged states to support the new education policy.