Srisailam Dam woos tourists in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: The scenic beauty of floodwaters at the Srisailam Dam has drawn a huge number of visitors, especially on weekends. This past Sunday saw an influx of people eager to witness the majestic sight of the dam following the recent lifting of 10 gates. The month-long Sravana Masam, starting from August 5, has also contributed to the increased footfall.

The dam resembles a brimming pot due to the heavy inflows of water from both the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. Currently, the dam holds 212.387 TMC ft of water against its total capacity of 215.807 TMC ft, with water levels reaching 883.00 ft out of the full reservoir level of 885.00 ft. In response to this, dam officials have released 4.64 lakh cusecs of water by lifting 10 gates, each 20 ft high, as the reservoir receives 4.24 lakh cusecs.

As a precaution, officials have restricted access to the dam site. Pilgrims and visitors are advised to avoid rushing to the ghat roads and the dam site and to be cautious at bathing points near Pathalaganga and Lingalagattu. Nandyal SP Adhiraj Singh Rana urged devotees to refrain from taking selfies near the dam.

The massive influx of vehicles has caused significant traffic jams in the ghat sections of the Nallamala forest, which serve as main routes to Srisailam from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Srisailam CI noted that 50 police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were deployed to manage the traffic and resolve the issue. He also mentioned that there would be no problems if vehicles adhered to traffic norms.

The recent rains have transformed the climate in the Nallamala forest, making Srisailam and its surrounding hills even more attractive with lush, green landscapes, said AP Tourism Srisailam manager B Penchal Reddy.

The district administration has issued a high alert for villages along the Tungabhadra River and Kurnool due to the heavy flow of floodwaters. Kurnool Collector P Ranjith Basha and Nandyal Collector G Rajakumari have directed revenue and police officials to caution residents in the affected areas.