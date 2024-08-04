SRM Group founder, chancellor meets Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: SRM Group founder chancellor and former member of parliament Dr TR Paarivendhar, pro-chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan, and the university leadership has called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday. This marks the leadership cohort’s second visit to the CM’s Office, following their initial visit to extend congratulations on his fourth tenure as the head of the State government.

Dr Paarivendhar briefed Chief Minister Naidu about the development and planned expansion projects of SRM University-AP in Amaravati. “As a premier institute disseminating tertiary education to the grassroots of the country, we urge the government to support SRM University-AP’s subsequent projects to provide world-class education and empower our country’s youth,” said Dr Paarivendhar.

Dr Sathyanarayanan stated, “The support from the State government is pivotal for SRM University-AP to undertake new projects. The development of the institute will contribute to the progression of the State by enhancing literacy and human capital.” He suggested that an additional 100 acres be allotted to the university as per the agreement made during its establishment.

The Chief Minister responded positively and concurred with the proposal put forth by the University leadership. Naidu promised to provide all necessary resources and support for the university’s growth and expansion, he said.