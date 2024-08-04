Tirumala Express catches fire at Visakhapatnam station, no casualties reported

According to railway officials, a short circuit in the AC B7 coach caused the fire. In short order, the fire spread to two other coaches - B6 and M1. All three coaches were engulfed in flames. Railway fire personnel promptly responded to the incident and controlled the fire.

As a precautionary measure, railway police and authorities restricted access to the area where the fire broke out.

Railway staff quickly disconnected the unaffected coaches from the train and removed pillows and sheets to prevent the fire from spreading. The railway department started an investigation into the fire mishap.