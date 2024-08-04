Tirumala Express catches fire at Visakhapatnam station, no casualties reported

VIJAYAWADA: A fire broke out in the Tirumala Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Sunday morning. However, there were no casualties reported.
Korba-Visakhapatnam Express arrived at Visakhapatnam Railway station from Korba on Sunday morning and was stationed on Platform Number 4. It was set to leave for Tirumala in the afternoon as Tirumala Express when the fire broke out in the train.
According to railway officials, a short circuit in the AC B7 coach caused the fire. In short order, the fire spread to two other coaches - B6 and M1. All three coaches were engulfed in flames. Railway fire personnel promptly responded to the incident and controlled the fire.
As a precautionary measure, railway police and authorities restricted access to the area where the fire broke out.
Railway staff quickly disconnected the unaffected coaches from the train and removed pillows and sheets to prevent the fire from spreading. The railway department started an investigation into the fire mishap.