Andhra minister Manohar alleges corruption, fund diversion in Jagannana Colonies scheme

GUNTUR: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar accused the previous YSRC government of significant corruption and fund diversion under the Jaganna Colonies scheme.

During his visit to housing layouts in Pedaravuru, Siripuram, and Davuluru areas in the Tenali assembly constituency on Sunday, the minister inspected construction progress.

Manohar revealed that 78 acres of land in Pedaravuru were bought from farmers at Rs 90 lakh per acre but sold to the government for Rs 399 crore.

Of the 3,792 beneficiaries who received house sites, 1,900 houses were planned for the first phase, but only 489 have been constructed in the past four years, lacking basic facilities and infrastructure.

The situation in Siripuram layout is similar, with only 48 of the 356 planned houses completed. Manohar criticised the lack of infrastructure, noting that the layouts turned into ponds.

Nadendla Manohar announced a thorough investigation into these irregularities and promised legal action against those responsible.

Contractors who took money from the beneficiaries without starting construction will face criminal charges if they don’t commence work within two weeks. Manohar also engaged with beneficiaries, expressing concern when one stated he didn’t know the location of his allotted site.

He instructed officials to install boards in the layouts for easier identification and ensure basic amenities, including clean drinking water.

The Civil Supplies Minister assured that housing department dues would be paid to beneficiaries within the next week and announced an increase in financial assistance for house construction as promised by the tripartite government.

Furthermore, the minister directed the officials of housing department to establish a special help desk to address beneficiaries’ issues and take necessary actions to resolve them as soon as possible.