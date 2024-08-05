Andhra Pradesh BJP accuses YSRC government of fiscal mismanagement

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRC government of poor financial management, State government Whip and BJP State vice president C Adinarayana Reddy stated that they incurred debts irresponsibly, prompting the NDA government to release white papers.

He emphasised that their administration ensured timely salary payments to government employees and pensions to pensioners after the formation of the NDA government.

The Jammalamadugu MLA accused former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his MLAs of misappropriating lakhs of crores during their tenure, thereby stalling development of the State. He predicted that Jagan’s party would perform poorly in the next general elections, claiming it would score zero seats. Furthermore, Reddy expressed confidence, stating that the people believe in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and predicted that, like Congress, the YSRC would secure zero seats in the next State elections.

Expressing optimism of the State’s development under Prime MInister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP State vice president remarked that the growth of the State will be driven by the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He mentioned that the Polavaram project will be completed in phases and PM Awas Yojana houses will be allotted beneficiaries.

The Whip stated that under the leadership of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, the airports in the State would be developed soon.