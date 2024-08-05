Andhra Pradesh: Over one lakh devotees offer 'Ashada Saare' to Goddess Kanaka Durga

VIJAYAWADA: The traditional Ashada Saare process observed during the auspicious Aashada month concluded on Sunday marking traditional rituals here at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri.

Executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao and other priests attended the rituals and said more than 1-2 lakh devotees from various places across the state and other neighbouring states thronged temple and offered Aashada Saare (traditional clothes) to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga during the month. The EO said the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for mass Varalakshmi Vratham on August 28 and three-days Pavitrotsavams to be organised from August 18 to 20.