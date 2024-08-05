Andhra Pradesh poised to be on top in Mission LiFE initiative

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has teamed up with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to drive the Mission LiFE initiative, setting a new standard in sustainable living and energy efficiency across Andhra Pradesh. This ambitious mission is poised to enhance the economy, ensure energy security, and enhance the quality of life of the people, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a trailblazer in the country.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, while releasing the BEE’s special report on Mission LiFE at the State Secretariat, facilitated by Media Advisor wing of Southern States/UTs A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, and supported by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, APSECM CEO Kumar Reddy, reiterated that the government’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection, green energy and green economy.

AP is the first State in the country to launch several energy efficiency programmes, and also the State which achieved World Bank rankings in energy efficiency readiness and attracted global attention, the Chief Secretary highlighted. “Mission LiFE will further propel these efforts, promoting sustainable practices and reinforcing our leadership in energy,” he said.