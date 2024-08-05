CM Naidu will name TDP candidate for MLC byelection, says Anakapalle MP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh has said the TDP-JSP-BJP combine will field a TDP candidate for the byelection to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from the United Visakhapatnam Local Authorities Constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Anakapalle on Sunday, the MP said TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will announce the candidate’s name for the MLC bypoll on Monday.

On infrastructure development in North Coastal Andhra, he said a six-lane highway from Anakapalle to Rajahmundry has been approved and tenders will be invited by the end of this month. The highway will feature service roads near towns without any diversions.

“Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has ordered a survey for a new road from Tuni via Narsipatnam, Chodavaram and Madugula to Kothavalasa. If laid, this road will significantly boost industrial development in Anakapalle district. Efforts are being made to secure funds for the road project by the next financial year,” he explained.

He revealed that officials are examining suitable locations for setting up an industrial corridor in Chodavaram and Madugula. “Anakapalle railway station is being developed into a modern one. Discussions with the Railway Minister have resulted in positive response for local stops for long-distance trains at Anakapalle, Elamanchili and Tuni railway stations. Industrialists have evinced interest in investing in hydrogen and green ammonia industries in the region, which will create numerous job opportunities,” he said.

The MP said funds are being allocated through disaster management for immediate repairs of roads damaged in recent rains. “A six-lane highway from Vizag airport to Anakapalle is being planned and tenders worth about Rs 1,200 crore will be invited within the next 2 weeks,” he said.