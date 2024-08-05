Expansion of two key roads in Amaravati on fast track

VIJAYAWADA: In the recently held 36th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, significant changes were approved for the Amaravati Capital City.
The expansion of four key roads, including E-5, E-11, E-13, and E-15 under the Amaravati trunk infrastructure, was approved during the meeting. The project will connect the four roads to National Highway 16.
Following the meeting, Minister for Municipal Adminstration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana explained about the resolutions and approvals of CRDA. He said that these changes mark a significant step forward in the infrastructure growth of Amaravati, boosting the region’s economic potential.
Of these, two projects E-11 and E-13, are set to begin soon, while the other two require land pooling, which will take additional time to complete.
Following the CM’s approval, Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) Chairperson and Managing Director Lakshmi Parthasarathy issued an E-procurement Tender notice, calling for consultancy services to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension of Amaravati trunk infrastructure up to the inner ring road, and the connection of the four roads to NH 16.The E-11 and E-13 projects, undertaken by the ADCL, have been prioritised. These projects will expedite the construction of these roads following the CM’s approval in the CRDA meeting and the appointment of consultants for DPR preparation.
The ADCL officials said the E-11 road, currently 7.5 km long from Neerukonda to Kuragallu, will be extended by another 4 kms, from the front side of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, to NH No. 16. This will see the road passing through Kuragallu, Navulur, and Mangalagiri, connecting with the NH.
They stated the E-13 road, currently 7.5 kms from Neerukonda to Navulur, will be extended by 2.5 kms from the back side of AIIMS to NH No. 16. This road will pass through Nidamarru, Yerrabalem, and Navulur, reaching the NH at Mangalagiri.
Additionally, Andhra Pradesh CRDA Commissioner Bhaskar Katamneni has issued an employment notification seeking experienced officers and staff from government organisations, States, Central, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) on a deputation basis. Online applications are available at ap.gov.in and can be submitted from July 26 to August 9. Further details can be found on crda.ap.gov.in.