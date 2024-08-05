Seeds at 80% subsidy for flood-hit farmers: Minister K Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu on Tuesday announced an 80% subsidy on seeds for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods.

Emphasising the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to farmers, he stated that all necessary steps will be taken to support them. The minister highlighted that during June and July of the Kharif season, 48.6% excess rainfall was recorded, inundating 1,406 hectares of paddy nurseries and 33,000 hectares of transplanted paddy.

Atchannaidu explained, “Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, a team of ministers and senior officials visited the affected areas to assess the damage and reassure farmers of government support. An alternate crop plan is being prepared.”

To provide seeds at an 80% subsidy, 6,356 quintals of paddy seeds have been readied through Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Development Corporation for farmers in East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, and Anakapalle districts.