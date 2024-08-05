Silk saree market affected by decline in demand

CHITTOOR: Neerugattuvaripalle in Madanapalle, a famous centre for silk saree production in Annamayya district, is facing an unprecedented decline. Previously vibrant and active, the market has significantly slowed due to the inauspicious periods of Shukra Moodham and Ashadha month, leading to a drop in silk saree purchases.

The market, home to over 500 silk saree shops, has been stagnant for the past three months. Traders are grappling with overstock issues and are hopeful for a recovery during more auspicious periods like Shravan and Magha. The absence of out-of-state traders and a decline in related industry activity have further compounded the situation.

Local merchants are sounding the alarm over a sharp decline in business transactions. Recent reports indicate that weekly transactions, which previously exceeded Rs 2 crore during peak seasons, have now dropped to less than 10% of those figures.

Neerugattuvaripalle, which has evolved from a modest cottage industry to a key player in the global textile market, faces severe challenges. Despite technological advancements and international sales, the industry has been hit hard by rising raw material costs and unsold inventory, plunging the handloom sector into an economic crisis.

The handloom sector, a major source of employment in Rayalaseema after agriculture, supports over three lakh people across various towns. However, declining opportunities have led many workers to abandon their looms in favour of alternative jobs, such as construction work.

The crisis has been exacerbated by a dramatic increase in raw material prices. Silk prices have surged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,500, with warp silk reaching Rs 6,000, primarily due to the halt of silk imports from China. This price hike has forced many weavers to reduce loom operation frequency, resulting in limited workdays for employees.

A local trader, K Siva Prasad, described the situation as extremely challenging and called for the State intervention.