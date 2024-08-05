Visakhapatnam civic bodies undertake water bodies transformation project

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The water bodies in Visakhapatnam, which have been suffering a significant degradation due to the accumulation of silt, unplanned urbanisation, encroachment, and sewage disposal, are about to be revived to their former glory.

The condition of these water bodies is further exacerbated and their existence is threatened by conversion into plots, illegal fencing, inadequate bund strengthening, decline of groundwater, insufficient community participation and lack of administrative framework.

Additionally, land reclamation for development and construction has further reduced the size of water bodies, and altered their natural flow patterns.

To improve the current conditions, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have joined forces to rejuvenate over 500 water bodies in the region. Thanks to the attention of VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, who announced the revival of the water bodies just a week after taking charge, these water bodies are set for a positive transformation driven by scientific research rather than mere formalities.