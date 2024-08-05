YSRC activist Pasupuleti Pedda Subbarayudu killed, wife claims it a political murder

Present admin is marred with anarchy: Jagan

Local YSRC leader Narapureddy alleged that police failed to prevent the murder of Subbarayudu though they were alerted in this regard. Taking to X, he posted a screenshot of the call record of the phone calls he made to the district SP alerting him of the situation in the village, and urging him to send additional forces as a large number of TDP activists were planning to unleash an attack. “In response, an SI and two constables were sent to the village. But they remained mute spectators when Subbarayudu was attacked. Even after the murder, additional forces were not sent to the village,” he claimed. Condemning the murder of his party activist, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the rule of lawlessness, and political violence in the State over the past two months.

In a post on X, he said, “The present administration in the State is marred with anarchy and political violence. Murder in Nandyal district last night and the attack in Jaggaiahpet stand as stark examples of this alarming trend. To silence any dissent and prevent public protests, the TDP leaders and workers are resorting to intimidation and violence. Such heinous acts are a direct attack on democracy and the fundamental rights of citizens.” The former chief minister vowed to continue his fight against the oppressive regime in the State.

Refuting Jagan’s charges, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu said lawlessness and anarchy were hallmarks of the YSRC government, and cited various ‘political murders’ that happened during the previous regime. He accused Jagan of resorting to level baseless allegations against the TDP-led NDA government.

Chakrapani Reddy alleged that the TDP activists were involved in Subbarayudu’s murder, and accused the ruling party of unleashing violence and vengeful attacks against YSRC cadre. YSRC leader Katasani Rambhupal Reddy warned that if the TDP continues to indulge in murder politics, there will be a strong public backlash.