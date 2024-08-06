Andhra Pradesh sees a spike in viral fever cases in last 15 days

VIJAYAWADA: For the last 15 days, the State has been plagued by severe viral fever cases, with symptoms including cold, cough, body pains, headaches, and joint swelling. Cases are rising daily, especially in the NTR, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Godavari districts.

Officials stated that around 5,000 fever cases in 2024 reported so far, but recently, patients have been flocking to Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs), private hospitals, primary health centres, and government hospitals.

A patient attendant, K Pavan Kumar from Penamaluru of Krishna district, said, “My family have been suffering from body pains, headaches, joint pains, and swelling along with fever for the last 20 days. The symptoms are not getting under control even after medication and control of fever.”

General physician Dr P Nikhil from Union Hospital, Vijayawada, told TNIE, “We have noticed an increase in cases of viral fever infections accompanied by joint pains and arthritis this year compared to previous years. Even though the fever has been controlled, weakness, joint pains, swelling of joints, and febrile arthritis remain persistent. New arthritis cases are also noticed” He advised patients not to worry and recommended visiting professional doctors for proper medication rather than self-medicating with painkillers. He also suggested taking at least five days of rest.

Director of Health Dr K Padmavathi reported nearly 3,000 malaria and 2,000 dengue cases in 2024. She noted that viral fevers with joint pains are common during weather changes. Similar symptoms occurred during heatwave and have now increased after the rains. She assured that the pain will gradually subside. Health teams are visiting homes and conducting awareness programmes like Friday-Dry Day with ANMs and ASHA workers. She advised maintaining personal and environmental hygiene.