Expedite fish landing centre establishment in Gudur: YSRC MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy

TIRUPATI: During a debate on budget allocation for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying in Parliament on Monday, YSRC Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy raised several issues concerning Andhra Pradesh.

Gurumoorthy highlighted the need to tackle the silting problem at the Pulicat lake, and informed about its impact on the livelihood of around 20,000 fishermen families in the region.

He also pointed out the lack of proper road connectivity at the lake, which affects access to education and healthcare for local residents.

He requested for speedy establishment of a fish landing centre at Pudi Rayaduruvu in Gudur constituency and raised concerns about illegal fishing by mechanised boats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh’s reserved zones, which had resulted in confrontations and damage to local fishermen equipment.