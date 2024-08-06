Govt following ‘Red Book’ instead of Indian Constitution, alleges YSRC senior leader Perni Venkatramaiah

VIJAYAWADA: In a scathing attack against the TDP-led NDA government administration, YSRC senior leader and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) declared that Andhra Pradesh is being governed by a ‘Red Book’ constitution instead of the principles of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to the newsmen at the YSRC central office on Monday, Perni Nani alleged that there has been a significant decline in law and order under the coalition government headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Levelling accusations against the current police administration of being biassed and unprecedentedly partisan, the former minister drew parallels to the politically motivated violence once witnessed in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Nani lambasted the NDA government for allegedly perpetuating state-sponsored violence, which he claimed is escalating daily. Pointing to the heinous murder of YSRC worker Subbarayudu in Mahanandi mandal of Nandyal district, Nani called it a clear case of government-sponsored killing. He accused the State government of failing to maintain law and order, citing multiple instances where the police either failed to act or were complicit in the violence.

He said, “Immediately after coming to power in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu, during the first Collectors’ conference, said that their party workers had been out of power for ten years and instructed them to let them earn money.”

Contrasting this with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directive to the Collectors and SPs to work beyond party lines during his initial meeting, Nani spoke of the dignity and magnanimity of the former chief minister’s leadership, urging the public to note the difference between the two leaders. He lambasted Naidu for not addressing key issues from his manifesto during the Collectors’ meeting.