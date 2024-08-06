Social Welfare Minister allays fears of volunteers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside the reports that the coalition government would scrap volunteer system, Social Welfare Minister, Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the State will not renege on the issues mentioned in the manifesto.

He urged the volunteers to give up all their apprehensions stemming out of the false propaganda unleashed by vested interests and asserted that they would not spare any act which undermines the credibility of the government. In a press release on Monday, he said the previous YSRC regime used the system for political needs in the garb of volunteers and has even failed to renew the contract in the last year.

YSRC forced resignation of volunteers during the general elections to draw political advantage, while CM Chandrababu Naidu gave clear assurance to the volunteers during the elections, he said.