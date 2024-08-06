TDP office attack: Four YSRC leaders get bail

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to the four YSRC leaders, who were accused and arrested for the attack on the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri.

Hearing the bail plea, Justice Radhakrishna Krupasagar directed the petitioners to submit two sureties of Rs 15,000 each and appear before the investigating officer on 1 and 15 of every month between 10 am to 1 pm and be available for questioning until a chargesheet in the case. The petitioners were instructed not to threaten, and give assurances to anyone.

On the other hand, the hearing on the anticipatory bail pleas of MLCs Lella Appireddy, Talasila Raghuram, former MP Nandigama Suresh, Devieni Avinash, and a few others in the same case was adjourned to August 8.