Andhra Minister condemns heinous assault on 5-year-old girl, praises swift police action

VIJAYAWADA: Kolusu Partha Saradhi, Minister for Information, Public Relations, and Housing, condemned the recent sexual assault on a 5-year-old girl in Pallerlamudi village, Nuzvid rural mandal in Eluru district, calling it an inhumane act.

He visited the victim, who is receiving treatment at the Old Government Hospital in Vijayawada, and met with her family. He also consulted with doctors about her condition.

Speaking to reporters, the minister described the incident as tragic, attributing it to the actions of a drunkard who had lost all sense of humanity. He praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha for their swift response, noting that they had instructed police officials to swiftly arrest the accused. The suspect was identified, arrested near Rentachintala, and is now in Police custody. A case was filed under the POCSO Act, he said.

Following his visit, Minister Saradhi also reviewed sanitation works at the hospital, directing officials to improve facilities for patients and their families.