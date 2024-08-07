Andhra Pradesh governor underlines need to enhance green cover

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the tree plantation programme, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer planted saplings at the Raj Bhavan lawns on Tuesday.

The Governor has directed all universities in Andhra Pradesh to initiate a comprehensive sanitation and cleaning programme for drainage systems, toilets, and the entire campus premises, including all buildings and associated facilities, under the Swachh Bharat programme.

The vice-chancellors have also been instructed to undertake large-scale tree plantations in available areas within the campuses of universities and educational institutions.

They are to ensure the survival of these trees through adequate watering, manuring, proper protection, and monitoring their growth using geotagging.

M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to the Governor, along with other officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan, participated in the programme.