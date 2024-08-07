Efforts to make Nallamala plastic-free intensified

KURNOOL: Forest officials in Nallamala are intensifying efforts to eliminate plastic waste from the region, focusing on a strict ban on single-use plastics.

A task force comprising forest department staff, revenue officers, police, and endowment department personnel has been formed to enforce this ban. Violators will face fines of Rs 2,000 for the first offense and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offenses, according to T Sai Baba, the Deputy Director of Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) and Atmakur Division Forest Officer.

The Joint Vigilance and Enforcement Team is overseeing the implementation of the plastic ban in Srisailam, Sunnipenta, and NSTR. Plans are underway to promote cloth and paper bags as alternatives to plastic, providing income-generating opportunities for local tribals through NGOs. Additionally, the temple authorities are relocating the dump yard outside NSTR.

A three-year action plan under the ‘Green Pilgrimage’ theme includes deploying screening teams at entry points of pilgrim paths to collect plastic items and replace them with alternatives like cloth bags and reusable water bottles. Entry fees will support eco-development measures, and drinking water and food provisions will be available at designated locations. Shops will be confined to designated areas, prohibiting the sale of plastic water bottles and other single-use plastics. Temporary waste collection bins will be placed strategically along pathways.

NSTR, spanning 3,727.50 sq km in the Nallamala Ranges, is India’s largest tiger reserve. The reserve comprises four divisions: Atmakur, Markapur, Nandyal, and Giddalur, under the unified control of Project Tiger Circle. The forest floor along major roads and pilgrimage centres is littered with single-use plastics, posing a threat to wildlife and degrading the environment. To address this, NSTR employs 90 local tribal men year-round to collect and dispose of plastic waste.