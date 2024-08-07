Handloom sector in dire straits in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Weaving their tales of sorrow, the handloom sector is facing numerous hardships, and it is high time weavers get a helping hand to keep the texture, grace, and dignity of the fabric floating with pride, enabling them to earn a much-deserved livelihood. Faced with stiff competition from the power-loom sector, the hand-spun fabric industry is in crisis, with unsold stocks piling up with cooperative societies and master weavers. Andhra Pradesh holds a significant place in India’s handloom industry, with many weavers relying on it for their livelihood.

It is sad to note that the per capita income of a handloom weaver is Rs 57.67 per day in the State. The sector’s decline is evident from the drop in weaver households from 1,77,000 in 2009-10 to 1,22,000 in 2019-20. The fourth Handloom Census shows 68,982 weavers earn below Rs 5,000 per month, 30,247 earn between Rs 5,001 and Rs 10,000, and only 2,605 get between Rs 20,001 and Rs 25,000. The average annual household income in 2019-20 was below Rs 5,000, with a daily per capita income of Rs 57.67, less than the daily wage under MGNREGA.

The Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) has 1,282 cooperative societies, including 896 cotton, 325 silk, 61 wool, 166 tailoring, and 193 power-loom societies. There are about 2,00,310 weavers in the cooperative fold and 1,58,902 outside it. Around 81,000 power-looms operate within and outside cooperative frameworks. The handloom industry in the State uses various yarns, from natural fibres like cotton, wool, and silk to synthetic blends. However, the sector struggles to obtain quality raw materials at reasonable prices. Ensuring timely supply of quality yarn, dyes, and chemicals is crucial. Establishing regional depots by APCO and a revolving fund for raw materials and operating expenses are essential steps that should be taken.