Heavy rains likely at isolated places in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the State on Wednesday.

Many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema received rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The highest rainfall of 6 cm was recorded in Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district, Tiruvuru of NTR district, followed by 5 cm in Darsi of Prakasam, Amalapuram of Konaseema, Tadepalligudem of West Godavari, Paleru Bridge and Nandigama of NTR, and Pakala of Tirupati districts.