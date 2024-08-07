Home Minister questions former Andhra CM Jagan's security demands, cites political motives

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha questioned the necessity of providing a security cover involving 980 police personnel for former chief minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Anitha stated that the required security is being provided to Jagan and suggested that his petitions in the High Court, seeking Leader of Opposition (LoP) status and additional security, were merely attempts to damage State government’s image.

She pointed out that the number of police personnel requested by Jagan for his security is equivalent to the number of voters in a Gram Panchayat. The State government continues to provide Z plus security to Jagan as a former chief minister, but it is not feasible to maintain the same level of security he had while serving as the Chief Minister, she noted.

Speaking to the media at Mangalagiri party office, the Home Minister highlighted that YS Jagan himself, during his tenure as Chief Minister, had previously stated in the Assembly that the then leader of the opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu, would lose his status if a few TDP MLAs were taken out of the TDP fold.

“But now, how can he (Jagan) seek the LoP status even without the strength as prescribed by the Constitution?” she questioned.