Iconic 150-year-old 'Cinema Tree' uprooted by Godavari floods in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 150-year-old Samanea Saman (Nidra Ganneru) tree, also known as the Cinema Tree in the Godavari districts, was uprooted due to heavy rains and floods on Monday at Kumaradevam bathing ghat. This tree had previously withstood the floods of 1953, 1986, and 2022, as well as the 1996 hurricane.

Located at Kumaraswamy bathing ghat at Kumardevam village in Kovvur mandal of East Godavari district, about 18 km from Rajamahendravaram, it had been a witness to over 300 film shootings over the last 50 years. Renowned directors Bapu, K Viswanath, and Raghavendra Rao often featured this tree in their films.

The tree was planted by local villager, Singuluri Tatabbai, according to village panchayat vice president G Ramakrishna. Upon hearing of its fall, environment lovers and locals visited the site, reminiscing about its significance.

Ramakrishna suggested that the State government should involve the forest department and plantation experts to try to revive the tree.